There are fears that Grant suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during Tuesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The report notes that the Browns are awaiting final word on Grant's injury, but it appears as though the 29-year-old is in for an extended absence. In that scenario, Cleveland's return game would take a major hit, while the depth of the team's wideout corps would also be impacted ahead of Week 1.