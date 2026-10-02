McLaughlin turned his lone carry into a 28-yard touchdown during the Browns' 27-24 win over the Steelers on Thursday.

McLaughlin was on the field for only one offensive snap Thursday. He made that play count, with the fourth-year pro taking advantage of strong run blocking to reach the end zone for the fourth touchdown of his NFL career. That score may have earned McLaughlin some more reps moving forward, though he's still firmly behind both Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders in the pecking order for backfield snaps. The Browns will hit the road for a Week 5 tilt against the Jets.