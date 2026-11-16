McLaughlin was limited to one snap on offense and none on special teams in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Texans.

Since Week 7, McLaughlin has logged just three snaps on offense in the Browns' ensuing three games, but prior to Sunday, he still appeared to be in the mix for work on kickoff returns. However, Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley have since taken over as the team's preferred kickoff returners, leaving McLaughlin without a role on special teams. McLaughlin will likely continue to see little use as Cleveland's No. 3 back behind Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.