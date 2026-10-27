McLaughlin turned five kickoff returns into 117 yards during the Browns' 27-24 win over the Titans on Sunday.

McLaughlin played a key role in the Browns' Week 6 win over the Ravens, when he turned nine carries into 41 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 13 yards. However, his role on offense evaporated Sunday due to the returns of both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. McLaughlin figures to be limited to return duties moving forward unless one or both of Judkins or Sampson were to miss time.