McLaughlin was the first running back to take reps during pregame warmups and appears likely to draw the start Sunday against the Ravens, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Quinshon Judkins (ankle) inactive and both Raheim Sanders (hip) and Dylan Sampson (knee) on injured reserve, McLaughlin is the next man up out of the backfield for Cleveland. Cleveland signed Audric Estime off the Minnesota practice squad earlier in the week to provide another option at running back, but McLaughlin projects to serve as the lead ballcarrier as well as the team's top option on passing downs. In four games with the Browns since being signed to the roster, McLaughlin has played just 27 total snaps on offense, carrying twice for 31 yards and a touchdown while going without a catch on two targets.