McLaughlin's role in the offense will sharply decrease against the Titans on Sunday, as Quinshon Judkins (ankle) has been cleared to play and Dylan Sampson (knee) is expected to be activated off injured reserve, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

McLaughlin turned 13 touches (nine carries, four catches) into 55 yards in a Week 6 win against the Browns, but Cleveland was without Judkins, Sampson and Raheim Sanders (hip) for that contest. With Judkins and Sampson both on track to play Sunday, McLaughlin and Audric Estime will revert to depth roles on offense and will likely be limited to work on special teams.