Browns' Jamar Taylor: Active in Sunday's win
Taylor tied a team-high in tackles with nine (eight solo) in the Browns' loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Two of Taylor's tackles resulted in losses for the Ravens. The 26-year-old was relied on heavily by the team, as he was on the field for all 68 defensive snaps. He figures to continue being frequently involved during the Browns' upcoming contest against the Colts.
