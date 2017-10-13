Browns' Jamar Taylor: Avoids injury designation
Taylor (ribs) did not receive an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Taylor started the week not practicing but was a limited participant Thursday and Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 27-year-old looks ready to start opposite Jason McCourty at cornerback against the Texans on Sunday.
More News
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.