Taylor (ribs) returned to full practice and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest with the Vikings, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Taylor was limited up until Friday's practice, as he continues to deal with a rib injury that has plagued him since early October. He's still been able to suit up each week and Sunday's game will be no different.

