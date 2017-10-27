Browns' Jamar Taylor: Full practice Friday
Taylor (ribs) returned to full practice and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest with the Vikings, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Taylor was limited up until Friday's practice, as he continues to deal with a rib injury that has plagued him since early October. He's still been able to suit up each week and Sunday's game will be no different.
More News
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Avoids injury designation•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Avoids injury designation•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Upgraded to limited practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...