Taylor (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Taylor never practiced in full this week, but he'll avoid the inactive list after showing the Browns enough in his limited sessions. The cornerback hasn't recorded more than three tackles in any of his last four games and probably won't have many opportunities to make plays in coverage Sunday with the Bears expected to rely heavily on a run-oriented attack, perhaps even more so than usual with snowy conditions hitting Chicago.

