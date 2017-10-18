Browns' Jamar Taylor: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Taylor (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of WKYC-TV reports.
Taylor's been bothered by an injury to his ribs since early October but it hasn't stopped him from playing in either of the Browns' past two games. Barring some sort of setback, we'd expect a similar situation to play out this week as well.
More News
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Avoids injury designation•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Upgraded to limited practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jamar Taylor: Active in Sunday's win•
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...