Taylor (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of WKYC-TV reports.

Taylor's been bothered by an injury to his ribs since early October but it hasn't stopped him from playing in either of the Browns' past two games. Barring some sort of setback, we'd expect a similar situation to play out this week as well.

