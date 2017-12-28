Taylor (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Dealing with the same ailment in Week 16, Taylor still managed to play 98 percent of the team's defensive snaps, registering three total tackles and a half sack. Unless he suffers some sort of setback this week, expect the cornerback to play in Sunday's season finale versus the Steelers.

