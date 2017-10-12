Browns' Jamar Taylor: Misses practice Wednesday
Taylor (ribs) was absent from Wednesday's practice.
Taylor was limited all through last week before losing his injury designation in time to start against the Jets. It's likely the Browns are being cautious with Taylor, as they need him healthy in order to stop Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Sunday.
