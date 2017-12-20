Browns' Jamar Taylor: No practice Wednesday
Taylor (foot) was a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Taylor has been nursing a foot injury of late but was still able to play in last week's game against the Ravens. His absence from practice Wednesday was likely maintenance-related.
