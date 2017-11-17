Browns' Jamar Taylor: Nursing ankle injury
Taylor (ankle) appeared on the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Taylor hasn't missed a game this season, as he's racked up 41 tackles (31 solo) and seven pass breakups through nine games. He has yet to record a pick this year, though, and if he's able to play he'll have a good chance against Blake Bortles, who threw two picks against the Chargers in Week 10. If Taylor can't play, expect Briean Boddy-Calhoun to play an increased snap count.
