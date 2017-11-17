Taylor (ankle) appeared on the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Taylor hasn't missed a game this season, as he's racked up 41 tackles (31 solo) and seven pass breakups through nine games. He has yet to record a pick this year, though, and if he's able to play he'll have a good chance against Blake Bortles, who threw two picks against the Chargers in Week 10. If Taylor can't play, expect Briean Boddy-Calhoun to play an increased snap count.