Taylor (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Taylor finished the week as a limited participant after sitting out practice Wednesday. The 27-year-old seems on track to play Sunday, but Mike Jordan and Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee) would see increased workloads if he is unavailable, although Boddy-Calhoun also carries the questionable tag.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories