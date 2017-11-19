Browns' Jamar Taylor: Ready to go against Jags
Taylor (ankle) is active for Sunday's home matchup against Jacksonville.
Taylor popped up on Friday's injury report with a previously unlisted ankle injury that left him a limited participant in practice. The ailment won't cost him his first game of 2017, however, as he's active and should be in the starting lineup opposite Jason McCourty.
