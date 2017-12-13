Taylor was held out of practice Wednesday with a foot injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The cornerback likely sustained the injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Packers, during which Taylor finished with three tackles. It's too early to predict if the foot issue will prevent him from taking part in the Week 15 matchup with the Ravens, but Taylor's lack of turnover production -- he's recorded no interceptions and one forced fumble in 13 games this season -- will probably keep him off the IDP radar in any case.