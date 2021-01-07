Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski included Bradley as an option to serve as the third wideout for Sunday's playoff-opener against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns will be without KhaDarel Hodge (reserve/COVID-19), and Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) is questionable heading into Sunday night's game. Bradley and Marvin Hall, another name mentioned by Stefanski, played extensively in Week 16 when Cleveland's top four wide receivers were unavailable while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The coach also talked about running back Kareem Hunt lining up at wide receiver and discussed Alexander Hollins, a wide receiver signed off the Vikings' practice squad Dec. 28.