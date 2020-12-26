The Browns elevated Bradley to the active roster Saturday.

Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving Marvin Hall as the Browns' only wide receiver on the active roster. Bradley and Derrick Willies were called up from the practice squad as a result. An undrafted rookie out of Louisiana, Bradley has played in two games this season without a catch. He posted a 60-906-10 line in his last season at college.

