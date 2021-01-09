Bradley has been elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Bradley now has the chance to line up at wide receiver for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Steelers. The 24-year-old played in three games throughout the regular season, catching five of his 11 targets for 60 yards.
