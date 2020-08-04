Bradley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As per the NFL and NFLPA's recent agreement on terms, players who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately placed on the league's new temporary and unlimited injured reserve. With this fact in mind, Bradley won't be able to join his teammates for practice until he's gained medical clearance. The undrafted rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette is looking to secure a depth role for the Browns after recording 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons in college.