Bradley signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns on Monday.
After playing in three regular-season games with the team, Bradley will stay in Cleveland and aim to see more targets in the upcoming year. The 24-year-old showed his offensive talent during Week 16's game against the Jets, where the team was missing their top four receivers, but Bradley managed to log five receptions for 60 yards.
