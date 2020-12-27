Bradley will draw the start at wide receiver Sunday against the Jets.
Bradley was just promoted from the practice squad Saturday, but with the top four wide receivers in Cleveland sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, he's in line to see an immediate role in his third career NFL game. Bradley previously saw a combined 15 offensive snaps in Weeks 13 and 14, but wasn't targeted in the passing game. The undrafted free agent is now set to serve as the No. 2 wideout behind Marvin Hall, though look for tight ends Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku to be active in the passing game, plus pass-catching running back Kareem Hunt should see a portion of the targets.
