Bradley caught five of 11 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.

Bradley stepped in as Cleveland's top available wide receiver with the team's top four options on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He finished second to tight end Austin Hooper in both targets and receiving yards, but the Browns' passing game was held out of the end zone, as both of the team's touchdowns came on the ground. Bradley will be pushed back down the depth chart and may not dress at all against the Steelers in Week 17 if Cleveland gets some of its usual receiving options back.