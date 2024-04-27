The Browns selected Thrash in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 156th overall.

Thrash (6-feet, 188 pounds) is a graceful wideout with good speed (4.46-second 40-yard dash) and was productive enough at Louisville and Georgia State to suspect he has real skill as a wideout. The problem for his pro projection is that Thrash looks and plays like a featherweight, meaning his otherwise graceful route running is liable to get knocked off course. Similarly, Thrash is unlikely to hold up well at the catch point if it's in the middle of traffic. Thrash might be something like Nelson Agholor at the NFL level -- a wideout ideally used situationally and one at best when the field is wide open.