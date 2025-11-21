Thrash didn't practice Thursday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The injury appears to have happened during practice, as Thrash was a healthy scratch for this past Sunday's loss to Baltimore and was a full participant in practice Wednesday. The DNP isn't a good sign for Thrash's availability Sunday versus Las Vegas, though the second-year wideout would improve his chances of playing if he practices in some capacity Friday. Even if he does play Sunday, Thrash's place in the pecking order is unclear following his healthy inactive status last Sunday.