Thrash played 37 of the Browns' 82 snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 13 yards on three targets in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers.

Though both Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond played north of 85 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps, Thrash's 45 percent snap share was good enough for him to rank as Cleveland's clear No. 3 wideout. Thrash ended up matching his season high with three targets, but he struggled to produce and is now averaging a meager 5.9 yards per target through six games.