Thrash caught three of five targets for a team-high 42 yards in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

Thrash finished out a strong preseason with nine catches and 94 yards, both tied for most among receivers. His second NFL preseason was better than his first, and he'll likely make the Browns' initial 53-man roster, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Thrash may have proven to coaches that he could be a regular for snaps as a slot receiver.