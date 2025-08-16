Thrash caught all four of his targets for 43 yards in Saturday's 22-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

While Cedric Tillman and Diontae Johnson got the start for the Browns while Jerry Jeudy was held out of the contests, Thrash was heavily involved early, making all four of his receptions from Dillon Gabriel on the team's first three possessions. Perhaps more importantly, the 2024 fifth-round pick out-produced the veteran Johnson, who caught only one of three targets for seven yards. Jeudy and Tillman are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, but Thrash is making a strong case for the No. 3 role.