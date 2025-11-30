Thrash (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 battle against San Francisco.

Thrash's inactive status last week was attributed to a foot injury, and he continued to deal with the issue in practice this week. However, he wasn't given an injury designation for Sunday's matchup, suggesting that he's past the issue. However, Thrash isn't going to suit up against the 49ers, marking the second time he's been a healthy scratch over the past three weeks. It appears the second-year wideout is the odd man out in the Browns WR pecking order despite logging at least a 40 percent offensive snap share in every game from Week 4 to Week 8.