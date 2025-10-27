Thrash caught two of three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 8.

Thrash was responsible for the Browns' longest passing play of the game, when he broke a tackle and added 16 yards after the catch late in the second quarter. It was the third time in the last four weeks that Thrash ripped off a gain of more than 20 yards. Beyond No. 1 wideout Jerry Jeudy, who isn't producing as a No. 1, Thrash (24 snaps) was among a group making up for the loss of Cedric Tillman (hamstring), which includes Isaiah Bond (29 snaps, four targets, zero catches) and Gage Larvadain (28, zero targets). Tillman is eligible to return Week 10 following Cleveland's bye week, which would likely alter the pecking order and target opportunities for the Thrash and the rest of wide receiver room.