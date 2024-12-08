Thrash (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against Pittsburgh.
Thrash battled a shoulder injury throughout the week and won't be able to play against the Steelers. It's bad timing for the rookie, as he may have been able to see more opportunities on offense with fellow wideout Cedric Tillman (concussion) set to miss the contest. Instead, Michael Woods could be in line to see extra work.
More News
-
Browns' Jamari Thrash: Questionable to play vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Browns' Jamari Thrash: Limited Thursday•
-
Browns' Jamari Thrash: Sits out walk-through practice•
-
Browns' Jamari Thrash: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Browns' Jamari Thrash: Goes untargeted in Week 12•
-
Browns' Jamari Thrash: Moves up depth chart•