Thrash caught one of two targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-6 win over Miami.

Thrash played 24 snaps (42 percent) and continues to help fill the void created by injuries to Cedric Tillman (hamstring) and DeAndre Carter (knee). He's seeking out a larger profile among a number of nondescript bodies behind No. 1 wideout Jerry Jeudy. Unfortunately, Cleveland's passing offense doesn't lend itself to significant production in the passing game. Thrash has four catches on six targets over the last three contests, including two receptions of more than 20 yards.