Thrash (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old wideout from Louisville didn't practice Thursday due to a foot injury and is now in line to miss his second game of the season in Week 12. Thrash has appeared in nine games this year, catching 10 of 15 targets for 107 yards over 216 offensive snaps. While he's out Sunday, Gage Larvadain could have an expanded role in Cleveland's wide receiver corps.