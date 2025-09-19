Thrash caught both of his targets for 11 yards over the first two games of the 2025 season.

Thrash was targeted once in each game and played 21 snaps Week 1 followed by 20 in Week 2. Cleveland's offense was not expected to be in sync this early in the season, and it's still finding itself behind 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, who has been under pressure the first two weeks. Thrash is in the mix along with Isaiah Bond (four targets) behind the top two wideouts, Jerry Jeudy (16) and Cedric Tillman (15). The one significant offensive spark thus far in 2025 was a 31-yard run by running back Quinshon Judkins late in last week's lopsided loss. The Browns will likely try to get their running game going in Week 3, which could lead to a more productive passing attack and opportunities for Thrash.