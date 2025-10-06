Thrash caught his lone target for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Minnesota in Week 5.

For the second consecutive game, Thrash was on the field for 28 offensive snaps. Last week's injury to Cedric Tillman (hamstring) raised Thrash's profile to third on the depth chart, but Cleveland's passing attack remained limited. The switch from Joe Flacco to rookie Dillon Gabriel figures only to minimize the involvement of the wide receivers, which for the first time in 2025 didn't have more targets than the tight ends.