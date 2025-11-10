Thrash couldn't haul in his lone target in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets in Week 10.

Cedric Tillman's return from the injured list impacted several of Cleveland's depth wideouts like Thrash, who had multiple targets over the previous three games. The Browns' passing game is not at a point where it can feed multiple receivers with ample targets, meaning players like Thrash, Malachi Corley (one target) and Gage Larvadain (one) should not offer much fantasy value going forward.