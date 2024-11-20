Winston's pass attempts could be scaled back in Thursday's game against the Steelers with high winds and rain and/or snow in the forecast for Cleveland, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Winston attempted at least 41 passes in his first three starts since taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles), with Winston dropping back on more than two-thirds of Cleveland's offensive plays. Thanks to the heavy volume, Winston accrued 395 passing yards and two touchdowns in this past Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints, but the unfavorable weather forecast for the Week 12 game could prompt the Browns to lean more heavily on their Nick Chubb-led ground attack.