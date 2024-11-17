Winston completed 30 of 46 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints. He added eight rushing yards on his only carry.

The veteran quarterback put together his best performance since taking over the Browns' starting job, but it went for naught as the Cleveland run defense couldn't figure out how to stop Taysom Hill. Winston found Jerry Jeudy for an 89-yard catch-and-run late in the first quarter before hitting Elijah Moore for a 30-yard score in the third, and his 395 yards were his highest single-game total since the 2019 season, when he reached 400 yards on three separate occasions en route to the league passing-yards crown. There was some question whether Winston would keep the starting gig after getting picked off three times by the Chargers in Week 9, but there should be no such discussion heading into a Week 12 clash with the Steelers.