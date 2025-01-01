Winston (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Winston was also deemed a limited participant Tuesday, though that was an estimation since the team didn't practice that day. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has already stated that Winston is expected to be inactive as the emergency third quarterback for Cleveland on Saturday versus Baltimore, per Petrak. It's currently unclear whether Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Bailey Zappe will start behind center for the team's season finale.
More News
-
Browns' Jameis Winston: Likely to be No. 3 QB in Week 18•
-
Browns' Jameis Winston: Serving as emergency QB in Week 17•
-
Browns' Jameis Winston: Likely to be inactive Sunday•
-
Browns' Jameis Winston: Listed questionable for Week 17•
-
Browns' Jameis Winston: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Browns' Jameis Winston: Opens week as limited participant•