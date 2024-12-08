Winston completed 24 of 41 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

As is typically the case, Winston had impressive moments but also made a couple of backbreaking mistakes. The former came midway through the first quarter when he stepped up into the pocket and delivered a strike down the seam to Jerry Jeudy for a 35-yard score. Winston also led a long touchdown drive in the final quarter that concluded with a 15-yard toss to David Njoku to find the end zone and keep the Browns' hopes of a comeback alive. However, he turned the ball over multiple times for the third straight game and fourth time in six starts on the campaign, the first of which changed the momentum of the contest. After the game, coach Kevin Stefanski declined to confirm that Winston would start in Week 15 against the Chiefs, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.