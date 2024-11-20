The weather forecast for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh suggests Winston may not throw as much in his fourth start since taking over as the starting quarterback, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Winston attempted at least 41 passes in his first three starts since taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles), and the pass/run mix was 67/33 percent. His 395 passing yards, zero interceptions and 106.7 QB rating over 46 attempts was impressive in the loss to New Orleans last week; however, Thursday's forecast of 20-mph swirling winds and 90-percent chance of precipitation (rain or snow) indicate the quarterback will be handing the ball off more than throwing it.