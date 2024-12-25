Winston (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After losing his hold on the starting quarterback job to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Winston served as the Browns' emergency quarterback against the Bengals in Week 16 due to a right shoulder injury. Wednesday's injury report is a reflection of Cleveland's walkthrough that they held Tuesday, so Winston's practice participation over the next two days will determine whether he or Bailey Zappe will serve as the backup to Thompson-Robinson against the Dolphins on Sunday.