Winston (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Winston has been listed as a limited participant on both of the Browns' first two Week 18 practice reports, and even if the quarterback is a full participant Thursday, head coach Kevin Stefanski has already said that Winston will likely be inactive for Saturday's season finale versus the Ravens, per Petrak. Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) and Bailey Zappe will serve as the Browns' top two quarterbacks this weekend, though Stefanski has yet to name a starter.