Winston (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Winston has been working through an injury to his throwing shoulder, which forced him to serve as the Browns' emergency third-string quarterback in Week 16 against the Bengals behind starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) and backup Bailey Zappe. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said after Thursday's practice that Winston's injury will determine whether he'll be the backup or emergency quarterback for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.