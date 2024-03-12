Winston has agreed to a one-year contract with the Browns, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.

Winston, who spent the past four seasons with the Saints, a stint that included 10 starts, is now set to replace Joe Flacco as the Browns' No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson. The 30-year-old, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, gives Cleveland an experienced veteran option to turn to should Watson -- who is bouncing back from a season-ending shoulder issue -- encounter any injury issues this coming season.