Winston has agreed to a one-year contract with the Browns, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.
Winston, who spent the past four seasons with the Saints, a stint that included 10 starts, is now set to replace Joe Flacco as the Browns' No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson. The 30-year-old, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, gives Cleveland an experienced veteran option to turn to should Watson -- who is bouncing back from a season-ending shoulder issue -- encounter any injury issues this coming season.
More News
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Could land in Cleveland•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Appears in seven games as backup•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Sticking in backup role Week 14•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Ready in case of Carr absence•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Ineffective in relief•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Mixed results in relief•