Coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs that he'll make a decision later on the Browns' starting quarterback after the Browns benched Winston in the fourth quarter in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to yielding QB duties to Thompson-Robinson midway through the final quarter, Winston completed 16 of 25 passes for 146 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, was sacked five times for a combined loss of 37 yards and had two carries for minus-2 yards. On the Browns' only score, Winston handed the ball off to Jerome Ford, who did the rest of the work on a 62-yard TD. Thompson-Robinson didn't fare better than Winston on his two possession: 4-for-9 passing for 18 yards and a pick and three rushes for 16 yards. It's unclear when Stefanski may make a call between the two ahead of next Sunday's game at Cincinnati, but Winston seems to be in danger of getting benched, at least in the short term.