Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday that Winston will start Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports.

When asked Monday why he wouldn't consider using the final four games of the season to evaluate backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson now that the 3-10 Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention, Stefanski noted "our focus right now is just trying to find ways to get a win." Winston -- who's logged a 2-4 record as the team's starter -- is thus slated to face 12-1 Kansas City this weekend on the heels of a Week 14 effort in which he completed 24 of 41 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-14 loss to the Steelers.