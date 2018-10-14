Browns' James Burgess: Back in action Week 6
Burgess (knee) will return from a two-game absence Sunday against the Chargers.
While Burgess will be active for the first time since Week 3, his ceiling as an IDP is limited with a healthy position group in Cleveland. He remains behind Joe Schobert on the depth chart, and could see much of his work on special teams.
